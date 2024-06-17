UPDATE: Power restored after crash in Greene County

SUGARCREEK TWP — UPDATE @ 6:16 a.m.:

Power has been restored after an early morning crash in Greene County.

As of 6:06 a.m., all power has been restored, according to the AES Ohio outage map.

AES originally reported 62 outages in the area of Stutsman Rd following a crash.

INITIAL REPORT:

A power outage has been reported as a result of a crash in Greene County early Monday morning.

Sugarcreek Township Crews are investigating a crash that occurred in the 3700 block of Stutsman Rd around 4:20 a.m.

A pole was struck, resulting in a power outage.

AES is reporting approximately 62 outages in the area. AES crews are en route to assess the outages.

A Greene County Dispatcher told News Center 7 that someone was being evaluated for injuries, but could not confirm the severity of those injuries.

This is a developing story, and we will update it as new information becomes available.

