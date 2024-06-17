Dangerous heatwave sweeps through Miami Valley, how work crews are staying cool

DAYTON — Most of the Miami Valley is under a heat advisory because of the dangerously high temperatures expected throughout the week.

New Center 7′s Kayla McDermott talked with workers who have to be out in the heat. See what they are doing to stay safe LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak.

Starting today, for the next two weeks Rumpke crews will be collecting trash earlier in the day.

“The high temperatures predicted for the upcoming weeks make our job more dangerous. To help protect our team members from heat-related illnesses and ensure customers still receive timely collection, we must adjust our operations,” Operations Manager Ben Rumpke said.

News Center 7 also talked to Bladecutters, a landscaping company, who are also starting their days earlier.

They said once the temperatures get into the mid 90′s it’s too dangerous to be out working, even with the safety precautions they currently have.

“We just monitor everybody in the supervisors on each crew just keeps a look on it and everybody makes sure everybody takes plenty of breaks and stays hydrated,” John Scott, the president of Bladecutters said.

For the next couple of weeks, Rumpke is asking everyone to bring their trash out at night so you don’t miss a pickup.













