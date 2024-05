COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is ordering flags to be lowered for Memorial Day.

On Saturday, DeWine ordered that all United States and State of Ohio flags be flown at half-staff on all public buildings and grounds across the state.

The order is in effect from 12:01 a.m. until noon on Monday, May 27.

