Inmate shoots kitchen employee, then turns gun on himself

ATLANTA — An Atlanta inmate and a prison employee are dead after a shooting Sunday.

At approximately 4:30 a.m. Smith State Prison inmate Jaydrekus Hart shot an Aramark food service employee while working in the kitchen, according to our news partners at WSB-TV in Atlanta.

The employee was pronounced dead.

The inmate then turned the gun on himself.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Hart was serving 20 years for voluntary manslaughter with a maximum release date of June 2043.

The Georgia Department of Corrections is investigating what led up to the shooting.

We will continue to follow this story.





