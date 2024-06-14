Pickup truck drives in reverse on Ohio interstate

CLEVELAND — Ohio Department of Transportation cameras caught someone driving in reverse on an Ohio interstate.

A post from ODOT included a video showing several cameras that caught a red pickup truck driving in reverse on I-90 toward Cleveland.

The truck merges onto the interstate, follows the flow of traffic, and switches lanes all while driving in reverse.

“Driving in reverse on the freeway is HIGHLY discouraged. Don’t be this driver. If your vehicle is malfunctioning, stop and call for assistance,” The post reads.

