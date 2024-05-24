‘Very moving;’ 101-year-old World War II Veteran to visit Normandy

SPRINGFIELD — While many look at Memorial Day as the unofficial start of summer, its true meaning is to honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice fighting for our country.

It’s a Memorial Day tradition at Springfield Masonic Community, placing a flag on the grave of each veteran buried there.

“I certainly reflect on the fact that it’s a very, very important day,” Don Muncy, a 101-year-old World War II veteran said.

He served with people that are no longer here. He served for 7 years in the Navy and Navy Reserve and in both World War II and the Korean War.

“I live in the past now but my mind, My mind is filled with memories,” Muncy said.

