Man pleads guilty to multiple charges, including sextortion, identity theft of Ohio college student

COLUMBUS — A Chicago man pleaded guilty to multiple cyberstalking, sextortion, and identity theft crimes involving dozens of victims in multiple states including an Ohio State University student.

28-year-old Omoruyi O. Uwadiae of Chicago admitted to obtaining sexually explicit photographs and videos from potential victims and then using the content to threaten them.

Uwadiae threatened to post the photos and videos to the internet and send them directly to the victim’s friends, family members, employers, and others.

He targeted young gay men on Grindr and other online sites. He would obtain their sexually explicit photos and videos consensually and then extort the victims with them.

Uwadiae demanded money, or sex from the victims, as well as damaging admissions like forcing the victims to claim they were racist.

On multiple occasions, he carried out his threats, sending photos and videos to the victim’s friends, and family (including at least one victim’s mother, at least one victim’s brother, and at least one victim’s sister), employers, and posted sexually explicit photos and videos widely on the internet.

Multiple victims had not publicly disclosed their sexual orientation, and Uwadiae disclosed it against their wishes.

Uwadiae also used the victim’s identity to create fake social media accounts to post the victim’s personal information online.

One victim was a student at The Ohio State University who communicated with Uwadiaw on Grindr. Ultimately, Uwadiae demanded that the victim either pay him $200 or have sex with him. When the victim refused, Uwadiae created fake social media accounts using photos of the victim stating “this guy is gay, see pics for evidence.”

The victim had not told his family about his sexual orientation and had told Uwadiae he was concerned that his family would react negatively if they learned he was bisexual.

Uwadiae was charged in the Southern District of Ohio in April by a bill of information. He pleaded guilty to 22 total counts.

He pleaded guilty to eight counts of cyberstalking, punishable by up to five years in prison, seven counts of making interstate communications with the intent to extort, up to two years in prison, and seven counts of unlawfully using a means of identification, punishable by up to five years in prison.

Uwadiae has not been sentenced yet, as the maximum statutory sentences will be set by Congress. The sentencing will be determined by the court based on these guidelines.









