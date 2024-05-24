Officer injured in crash involving Dayton police cruiser released from hospital

DAYTON — The Dayton Police officer who was involved in a crash on Thursday has been released from the hospital.

Police confirmed that News Center 7 that the officer was released from the hospital on Thursday evening.

The officer was injured in a crash in the 3800 block of West Third Street late Thursday morning.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the officer was going west on West Third Street in their cruiser when a Jeep going in the opposite direction tried to turn left in front of them. This caused the cruiser to hit the Jeep.

The Jeep ended up on its side after the impact.

Police previously confirmed that the officer’s injuries were believed to be non-life-threatening.

The driver of the Jeep refused treatment at the scene.

We’re working to learn if any citations have been filed in this crash.

