Former assisted living facility worker charged with rape of woman with disabilities

DAYTON — A man accused of raping a woman with disabilities has been formally charged.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7 previously reported that the alleged crime was witnessed by Travis Underwood while he was looking for his runaway dog behind his house on Burkhardt Avenue.

Underwood broadcast live on social media as he confronted the suspect, identified as Anthony Alcorn, and took his keys so he couldn’t get away.

Alcorn was indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury on charges of rape, gross sexual imposition, and kidnapping.

TRENDING STORIES:

The victim was a woman in a van with other adults with developmental disabilities in it.

Court documents said she “requires 24-hour care” and is a Graceworks Lutheran Services patient.

Alcorn was working as a transport driver for Graceworks.

Graceworks said in a statement that they fired Alcorn immediately:

“Graceworks is aware of a serious reported crime involving one of our employees and an individual within our Enhanced Living community. We want to be clear that we are taking this matter extremely seriously. The employee was taken into custody and immediately terminated. We are outraged by the information we have received to this point, and we are cooperating fully with law enforcement to ensure this investigation is handled swiftly, and that the suspect is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Graceworks takes the safety, dignity, and well-being of those in our care very seriously and we are committed to taking every measure necessary to ensure this remains our highest priority.”

The judge told Alcorn he needs half a million dollars to get out of jail.

If he comes up with that money, he’ll be on house arrest with a GPS ankle monitor.

He is set to be in court next on Sept. 30.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group