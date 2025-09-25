Dead body found in woods near area Kroger, police say

BELLEVUE, KY — A dead body was discovered near a Northern Kentucky Kroger on Wednesday.

Officers responded to a Kroger in Bellevue, Kentucky, on Donnermeyer Drive and Retreat Street, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

The cause of death is currently unknown.

Bellevue Police told WCPO that an initial investigation indicated that this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

WCPO also spoke with a Gold Star Chili worker in Bellevue. Constance Bray said there had been a smell for several weeks, but her friends who had previously called the police were told it was a deer.

She explained that she and a friend went to explore where the smell was coming from and found the body. They notified police, WCPO reported.

The Campbell County Crime Scene Team was also called to assist with the investigation.

