Ford plant south of Dayton to lay off nearly 400 more workers

SHARONVILLE, HAMILTON COUNTY — The Ford Transmission Plant in Sharonville will lay off nearly 400 more workers, UAW Local 863 President Tod Turner told our media partner in Cincinnati, WCPO.

Approximately 360 workers will be laid off by the company on Monday.

Last week, more than 300 workers were laid off and now, another 360 workers jobs are at risk.

>>RELATED: Hundreds of workers laid off at Ford plant south of Dayton

The workers who were laid off last week worked in multiple departments across all three shifts. The majority of those laid off worked the midnight shift, WCPO reported

It is unknown what departments or shifts will experience layoffs on Monday, Oct. 23.

Turner said these layoffs are a direct response to the continued strikes at the Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville, WCPO reported.

When the strike is resolved, Turner expects all the workers who have been or will be laid off, to be recalled.

“We’re going to have a rough week. I mean, close to 700 of our members are out starting on Monday that have been affected by this,” Turner said.

Sharonville’s plant has not been called to join the strike, however, about 8,700 union members went on strike at the Louisville plant last Wednesday.

The Louisville plant is Ford’s largest plant in the world. It has assembly lines that build multiple Ford vehicles, and then use transmissions from plants like Sharonville’s, WCPO reported.

>>UAW breaks pattern of adding factories to strikes on Fridays, says more plants could come any time

Turner said he was surprised the Sharonville plant was not part of the initial strikes, especially because it makes the transmission for one of the most popular Ford vehicles: the Ford F-250.

Our media partner, WCPO reached out to Ford for a comment on the latest round of layoffs, but they didn’t receive a response.

A Ford representative blamed previous layoffs in Sharonville on Louisville’s strike because they use the majority of transmissions produced in Sharonville, WCPO reported.









©2023 Cox Media Group