Family demands justice for teen’s mysterious death in Kettering

KETTERING — News Center 7 is hearing from the family of a teen who was killed under mysterious circumstances in Kettering.

Investigators now call 19-year-old Andrew Laporte’s death a homicide. The shooting happened last month at a home on Shroyer Road near Dorothy Lane.

Liz Albrinck is Laporte’s great-aunt. She said, “I just want justice for him because it seems like he’s getting forgotten about, and pushed under a rug.”

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She is worried that the investigation into her nephew’s death is at a standstill.

“I just want to see justice served. I don’t want these kids to walk away,” Albrinck said.

She told News Center 7 that Laporte was at the house with a large group of other teenagers. She believes it’s possible that several had guns.

Police in Kettering confirmed that at least one other person had a gun in the house. They assured News Center 7 that detectives are using all resources in the investigation.

Officers said they did not believe early claims about the gunfire.

“It was a suicide; they tried to say at first. So, it was a cover-up; the cops know it’s a cover-up,” Albrinck said.

She told News Center 7 that Laporte’s mother lives with her. She held her son’s remains as she spoke with News Center 7’s Mike Campbell.

She and her son have developmental disabilities, something his great-aunt is worried about.

“Those aren’t friends; they just took advantage of him. Whenever he got his disability check, they surrounded him and wanted stuff,” Albrinck said.

The only thing Albrinck wants now is answers and someone being held for a death that shouldn’t have happened.

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