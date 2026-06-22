ATF offering $2500 reward for 2 men wanted on federal warrants

DAYTON — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of two men wanted on federal warrants.
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The ATF is looking for Isaiah Chancellor and Anthony Scott, who are both wanted in the Southern District of Ohio.
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Chancellor has a federal warrant for various drug charges.
Scott has a federal warrant for various drug and firearms offenses. He should be considered armed and dangerous.
The ATF is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to their arrests.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of either man should contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283- 8477) or the Dayton Police Department through Crimestoppers at 937-222-STOP.
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