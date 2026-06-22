Local woman arrested after allegedly stabbing ex-boyfriend with curtain rod

XENIA — A Xenia woman was arrested after she allegedly stabbed her ex-boyfriend with a curtain rod over the weekend.

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Around 5:33 p.m. on Saturday, Xenia police officers responded to the 1130 block of North Detroit Street on reports of an assault, according to an incident report obtained by News Center 7.

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The preliminary investigation revealed that 44-year-old Deborah Justice was in a physical altercation with her ex-boyfriend.

During the altercation, Justice grabbed a nearby curtain rod and struck her ex-boyfriend with it, causing a deep laceration to his arm.

He was transported to Miami Valley Hospital and was found to have a serious injury from the laceration.

Xenia police took Justice into custody and charged her with Felonious Assault and Domestic Violence.

She is currently being held in Greene County Jail, according to online jail records.

The incident remains under investigation by the Xenia Police Department.

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