Operation Fly City yields 47 arrests, 176 firearms recovered in Dayton

Federal law enforcement agencies announced the results of Operation Fly City, an eight-week initiative targeting gun and drug crimes in Dayton, Ohio. The operation led to the arrest of 47 defendants and federal charges against them and the recovery of 176 firearms.

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News Center 7’s Taylor Swift was at the press conference and will have the latest on the results today on News Center 7 at 5 pm.

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The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Columbus Field Division, Homeland Security Investigations, the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Dayton Police Department conducted Operation Fly City.

The recovered firearms include rifles, pistols, shotguns and machine guns, along with machine gun conversion devices and privately made firearms.

Several firearms recovered during the operation were stolen, and many were used in crimes. U.S. Attorney Dominick S. Gerace II, ATF Special Agent in Charge Jorge A. Rosendo, Homeland Security Investigations Detroit acting Special Agent in Charge Jared Murphey, Dayton Police Chief Eric Henderson and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Chief of Staff Jeremy Roy are set to provide remarks to the media.

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