Endangered Missing Child Alert issued for local teen

SHELBY COUNTY — An Endangered Missing Child Alert has been issued for a Shelby County teenager.

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The Jackson Center Police Department issued the alert for 17-year-old Isabella Warner on Monday afternoon.

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Warner is five feet and two inches tall, weighs 135 pounds, has blonde hair, and blue eyes.

The alert said she was last seen wearing a blue shirt and white shorts.

The incident took place on Back 40 Drive in Jackson Center, Shelby County, on June 22.

The alert indicates that authorities believe that she’s with her non-custodial father.

He may be driving a red Chevy Tahoe with an unknown license plate.

Warner was last seen wearing a blue shirt and white shorts, according to the alert.

Law enforcement officials are very concerned for her safety.

Anyone who may see Warner or the suspected car involved is asked to contact the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at (937) 498-1111 or 911.

She’s believed to be in West Central Ohio or the Lima area.

We will continue to follow this story.

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