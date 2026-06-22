48-year-old woman dies after Miami County motorcycle crash

BETHEL TOWNSHIP — A 48-year-old woman died after being involved in a motorcycle crash in Miami County earlier this month.

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Kristen Duffey-Steward, of Xenia, died on June 14, according to her obituary.

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As News Center 7 previously reported, the crash happened in the 7000 block of Scarff Road in Bethel Township around 6:20 p.m. on June 13.

Upon arrival, first responders found a Duffey-Steward who had sustained critical injuries.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the motorcycle was traveling northbound on Scarff Road when the rider lost control.

Witnesses at the scene told Miami County deputies they saw the motorcycle leave the roadway, re-enter, and then leave it again.

She was flown to Miami Valley Hospital, where she later died.

“In one of her last posts she said ‘Kindness can spark incredible ripple effects...’ and in this spirit of kindness and giving that defined Kristen, she was able to give the gift of life to several recipients as her final act of love,” her obituary stated.

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