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Plane diverted to Dayton airport due to system issue

By Megan Finke, WHIO.com
Increase in flight availability at Dayton International Airport Increase in flight availability at Dayton International Airport
By Megan Finke, WHIO.com

DAYTON — An airplane was diverted to the Dayton International Airport (DAY) on Monday afternoon.

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A City of Dayton spokesperson told News Center 7 that an American Airlines plane was diverted to DAY due to an issue with the deicing system.

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The plane took off from Washington, D.C., and was heading to Kansas.

The spokesperson said there were no injuries in this incident.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

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