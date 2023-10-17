Hundreds of workers laid off at Ford plant south of Dayton

SHARONVILLE — Ford has announced it has cut hundreds of jobs at its plant south of Dayton.

The company announced more than 300 workers have been laid off at the Sharonville plant that went into effect on Monday, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

This is because of the United Auto Workers (UAW) strike at the Louisville plant, which is Ford’s largest plant in the world, the company said.

Nationwide strikes targeted Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis last month after the UAW could not reach agreements with the Big Three.

The workers are demanding a 36% raise over four years and job and cost of living guarantees.

There are over 2,000 total workers at the Sharonville plan, including more than 1,700 hourly employees, according to Ford’s website.

Tod Turner, UAW Local 863 president, told WCPO that the UAW plans to meet with the laid-off workers later this morning to discuss union pay while they are laid off.

