FAIRBORN — A new era is getting closer at Fairborn High School.

The Skyhawk football team visited the new high school stadium/

The Fairborn City School District posted photos on social media.

It showed players touching the Skyhawk upon entering the playing surface at Alumni Field.

The new field will honor the school’s history honoring the Flyers and Vikings.

The district hosts an open house and ribbon cutting on July 17 from 4 p.m.-7 p.m.

Their first home game of the 2024 season is scheduled for Sept. 6 against West Carrollton, according to their athletic website.

Football team visits new high school stadium in Fairborn Photo contributed by Fairborn City Schools (via Facebook) (Fairborn City Schools (via Facebook)/Fairborn City Schools (via Facebook))

