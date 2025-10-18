Food truck hosting fundraiser for family of 5-year-old girl killed in farming accident

CLARK COUNTY — A food truck is hosting a fundraiser to celebrate the life and memory of a young girl killed in a farming accident last week.

Fresh Harvest Food Truck invites the community to come out to Seth’s Produce & Garden Center at 161 S Jefferson Avenue in Urbana for the two-day fundraiser.

It will take place from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

“Fresh Harvest has always been a source of love, nourishment, and togetherness. Let’s gather to share our memories, smile at the beautiful moments, and provide support to the family who needs it most,” the business said.

As previously reported by News Center 7, 5-year-old Charlotte Deselem died after an accident involving farm equipment in Clark County on Oct. 10.

The incident happened on private property along South Champaign Street around 7 p.m.

Charlotte was brought to the Pleasant Township Fire Department, and medics rushed her to a local hospital.

The child’s mother, Sara Ray, told News Center 7 that she is heartbroken over the loss of her daughter.

She thinks this accident could’ve been prevented.

“Anytime you have a child near a piece of machinery that is that large and that heavy, there is danger for your children, and you need to be fully aware of their surroundings. And if they’re not in arm’s reach, they are in danger,” Sara said.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said this is a sensitive investigation, and it’s early on in the case.

