Here’s where No Kings protests are planned in the Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — Hundreds of protests against President Donald Trump’s administration are scheduled to take place across the country on Saturday, with some happening in the Miami Valley.
Over 70 No Kings protests will take place around Ohio, with under a dozen in the region, according to the organization.
Here are the protests planned for Saturday.
Dayton/Montgomery County:
- 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Courthouse Square
Springfield/Clark County:
- 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Springfield City Hall
Troy/Miami County:
- 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Miami County Courthouse
Greenville/Darke County:
- 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- 100 Public Square
Sidney/Shelby County:
- 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
- Shelby County Courthouse
Bellefontine/Logan County:
- 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Logan County Courthouse
Middletown/Butler County:
- 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Ohio 122 and Towne Boulevard
Wilmington/Clinton County:
- 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Clinton County Courthouse
Mason/Warren County:
- 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
- Corner of Tylersville Road and Mason Montgomery Road
For more information on the No Kings organization, click here.
