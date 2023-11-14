First forensic evidence collected after local ransomware attack on city

HUBER HEIGHTS — The City of Huber Heights is still working to reverse any damage done by a recent ransomware attack.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘Really frustrating;’ City official explains how recent cyber-attack impacts residents

Every day, the city posts updates on its website to let the community know where they are in the process of restoring services.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Local city declares state of emergency after cyber attack, to use taxpayer money to investigate

On Tuesday, temporary access devices were distributed to all city departments, which are working to restore services, according to the update.

Zoning, permitting, and code enforcement will be fully operational by Wednesday. The update said the community will be advised when the other impacted services become available.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Several services impacted after ransomware attack hits local city

The collection of forensic evidence began Tuesday and will continue for the next few days, according to the update.

The Huber Heights City Council hosted a meeting Monday night and declared that the city is under a “State of Emergency.”

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Local city experiences ransomware attack; What residents should know

The decision will allow city leaders to use up to $350,000 from its “General Fund” to investigate the attack and improve its cyber-security infrastructure.

Huber Heights City Manager Richard Dzik hopes the city will be able to restore all its impacted services by the end of the week.

©2023 Cox Media Group