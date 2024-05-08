Centerville man dead after being hit by semi on SR-725

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — A local man is dead after he was hit by a semi on state Route 725 in Miami Township early Wednesday.

As News Center 7 previously reported, around 5:45 a.m. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were called to reports of a person hit by a semi on SR-725 east of Mad River Road.

An initial investigation by state troopers found that a Freightliner Cascadia driven by Paul Knott, 59, of Franklin was eastbound on SR-725 when Kevin Lake, 46, of Centerville, attempted to cross the roadway.

Lake stepped into Knott’s path and was hit.

Lake attempted to cross in an area that was not marked for pedestrian traffic, troopers said.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Knott was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

