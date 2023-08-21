Firefighters train at Springfield motel destroyed by fire before it’s demolished

SPRINGFIELD — A Springfield motel destroyed by a fire last week is set to be demolished, but before that takes place firefighters were able to use it for valuable training.

Just before midnight on Aug. 15 Springfield firefighters were called to the Villager Inn on West North Street to reports of a fire, according to Springfield Fire Rescue Division.

The fire prompted a two-alarm response calling four more fire engines to the scene.

The City of Springfield has announced they will demolish the building, Springfield Fire said.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Firefighters work to extinguish fire at Springfield inn

Before the demolition takes place the city allowed firefighters to use the building for training.

“This was very valuable as we do not often get a large commercial-type building to train on and develop new skills,” Springfield Fire said on social media.

>> PHOTOS: Firefighters train at Springfield motel destroyed by fire before it’s fully demolished

Firefighters used the building for forcible entry and ventilation training.

Information about when the building is set to be demolished was not included in the social media post.

We are working to learn when the demolition will take place and other ways the building may be used.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 Firefighters train at Springfield motel destroyed by fire before it's fully demolished ( Springfield Fire Rescue Division )













©2023 Cox Media Group