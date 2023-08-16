Firefighters work to extinguish fire at Springfield inn

SPRINGFIELD — Firefighters are working to put out a fire in Springfield late Tuesday.

Around 11:50 p.m. Springfield firefighters were called to a fire at 1715 West North Street, the address of the Villager Inn, according to Springfield police dispatch.

Police confirmed they have officers at the scene, but could not provide any additional details about the fire itself.

Initial reports indicate that fire has been seen on the second floor of the building.

We will continue to follow this story and update as new details become available.









