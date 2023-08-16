5 taken to hospital, some with serious injuries after crash in Clark County

SPRINGFIELD TWP. — Five people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Clark County Tuesday evening.

Around 6 p.m. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were called to Upper Valley Pike and West National Road to reports of an injury crash, according to a spokesperson for OSP.

An initial investigation by OSP found that a car driven by Mickey Beran, 44, of Springfield was traveling east on West National Road turning left onto Upper Valley Pike.

>> Man accused of partially digging up Riverside grave arrested

A car driven by Victor Gonzalez, 31, of Springfield, was traveling west on National Road turning right onto West National Road.

The two collided in the intersection.

Beran was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries, OSP said.

Gonzalez and the three people inside their car were taken to an area hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries

Beran was found to be at fault for the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by OSP.

©2023 Cox Media Group