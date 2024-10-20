Firefighters responding to reported garage fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Fire crews are responding to reports of a garage fire in Dayton Sunday evening, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.
Dayton fire crews were called to the area of Hawker Street and Lathrop Avenue on reports of a fire at 6:20 p.m.
News Center 7 crews are heading to the scene to learn more information.
