Firefighters responding to reported barn fire in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — Firefighters are responding to a reported barn fire in Clark County Sunday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The fire was reported in the 8000 block of Old Springfield Road in South Charleston after 8 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

News Center 7 crews on scene see several firefighters and a large plume of smoke coming from a barn.

We are working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group