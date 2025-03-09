Firefighters responding to reported barn fire in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — Firefighters are responding to a reported barn fire in Clark County Sunday morning.
The fire was reported in the 8000 block of Old Springfield Road in South Charleston after 8 a.m.
News Center 7 crews on scene see several firefighters and a large plume of smoke coming from a barn.
We are working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.
