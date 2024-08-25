Firefighters responding to house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters are responding to a house fire in Dayton early Sunday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 1:34 a.m. Dayton Fire Department crews were dispatched to the 1300 block of West Fairview Ave on reports of a structure fire.

Upon arrival, crews found heavy fire on the front porch according to Emergency Scanner Traffic.

Crews are on scene working to put out the fire, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



