Firefighters responding to house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters are responding to a house fire in Dayton early Sunday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Around 1:34 a.m. Dayton Fire Department crews were dispatched to the 1300 block of West Fairview Ave on reports of a structure fire.
Upon arrival, crews found heavy fire on the front porch according to Emergency Scanner Traffic.
Crews are on scene working to put out the fire, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 1 injured after car crashes into part of Waffle House
- 3 women flown to hospital after rollover golf cart crash in Ohio
- 2 dead after ATV crash in Clark County
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]