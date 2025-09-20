Firefighters respond to vacant structure fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters responded to a vacant structure fire in Dayton early Saturday morning.

Around 12:34 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 100 block of Green Street on reports of a structure fire.

The structure is vacant and believed to have been under construction, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story.

