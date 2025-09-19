1 dead after car crashes into creek in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — One person is dead after a car crashed into a creek in Greene County on Friday.

Around 3:30 p.m., authorities were called to reports of a car upside down in a creek at Selma Jamestown and Gravel Pit roads.

Dispatchers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed that one person was in the vehicle and that they had died.

We are working to learn more and will continue to update this story.

