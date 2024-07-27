Firefighters respond to structure fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters are responding to a structure fire in Dayton early Saturday morning.
Around 4:16 a.m. crews were dispatched to the 800 block of Westwood Ave on reports of a structure fire.
It is unclear if anyone was inside the building when it caught fire.
>> Ohio woman charged with clogging jail toilet, warrant issued for her arrest
No injuries have been reported at this time.
Crews are working to put the fire out.
This is a developing story and we will update as we learn more.
©2024 Cox Media Group