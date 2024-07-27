Firefighters respond to structure fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters are responding to a structure fire in Dayton early Saturday morning.

Around 4:16 a.m. crews were dispatched to the 800 block of Westwood Ave on reports of a structure fire.

It is unclear if anyone was inside the building when it caught fire.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Crews are working to put the fire out.

This is a developing story and we will update as we learn more.

