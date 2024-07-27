Ohio woman charged with clogging jail toilet, warrant issued for her arrest

CLEVELAND, Ohio — An Ohio woman was charged with clogging a jail toilet, and a warrant has been issued for her arrest.

26-year-old Dasia Chappell, of Cleveland, was accused of intentionally clogging a toilet while she was in jail and causing a flood that damaged the facility, CBS affiliate WOIO reported.

Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court records obtained by News Center 7 show that Chappell failed to appear for her scheduled arraignment two times in less than a month.

She was indicted on one count of vandalism on June 10, according to court records.

Chappell “purposefully flooded” the Solon Detention Facility on May 27 while she was being held at the jail, according to police.

Corrections Officers said she “stuffed a towel and toilet paper into the toilet of the cell that she was in and repeatedly flushed it.”

The overflowing toilet caused the female dormitory, jail lobby, and master control hallway to flood, CBS affiliate WOIO reported.

Investigators said the resulting water damage interfered with jail operations.

Court records show Chappell posted her bond of $5,000 and was released from jail following the flooding incident on May 30.

Her bond was forfeited after she missed her second court date and a warrant was issued for her arrest on July 25.

