Firefighters respond to reported house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters have responded to reports of a house fire in Dayton late Wednesday night, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.
Dayton fire crews were called to the 100 block of Sperling Avenue on reports of a fire at approximately 11:47 p.m.
The dispatcher said they believe the house is abandoned.
News Center 7 crews are heading to the scene to learn more information.
