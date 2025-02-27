Firefighters respond to reported house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters have responded to reports of a house fire in Dayton late Wednesday night, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dayton fire crews were called to the 100 block of Sperling Avenue on reports of a fire at approximately 11:47 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

The dispatcher said they believe the house is abandoned.

News Center 7 crews are heading to the scene to learn more information.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group