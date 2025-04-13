Firefighters respond to ‘large’ garage fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters responded to a “large” garage fire in Dayton early Sunday morning.

Around 12:42 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 600 block of Troy Street on reports of a garage fire.

According to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant, crews responded to a “large” garage fire.

The fire spread to some nearby powerlines, but it is unclear if it spread to any other structures, according to the sergeant.

No injuries were reported at this time, and no one was believed to have been in the garage.

This is a developing story.

