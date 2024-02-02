Firefighters respond to house fire in Riverside

RIVERSIDE — Several firefighters have responded to a house fire in Riverside early Friday morning.

Huber Heights firefighters were dispatched to the 5600 block of Sharp Road around 1:30 a.m. on initial reports of a structure fire.

Dispatchers tell News Center 7 that several firefighters are at the scene and all residents are out of the house.

Initial scanner traffic indicated that fire was showing from the right side of the show when firefighters arrived at the scene. AES Ohio has also been dispatched.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

