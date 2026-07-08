UPDATE: Firefighters respond after shed fire spreads to home in Montgomery Co.

UNION — UPDATE @ 5:30 A.M.

Multiple firefighters responded after a shed fire spread to a home in Montgomery County early Wednesday.

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News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson is at the scene and will have the latest information LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak.

TRENDING STORIES:

The fire was reported in the 400 block of Merrymaid Drive at around 4:15 a.m. in Union, according to an Englewood dispatcher.

Video and photos show several firefighters remaining at the scene.

Union Fire Chief Zach Marvin told our news crew that a shed attached to the back side of the house was on fire. He said the fire got into the house.

He added that two people were living in the home when the fire started. They got out safely.

We will continue to update this story.

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