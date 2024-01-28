Firefighters respond to house fire in Harrison Twp

HARRISON TWP. — Firefighters responded to a house fire in Harrison Township early Sunday morning.

Harrison Twp Fire Department crews were dispatched to the 3300 block of Lodge Ave around 3:13 a.m. on reports of a house fire.

>> 4 hospitalized after ambulance involved in 3-vehicle crash in Dayton

There was reportedly one person who was inside the house, despite the house appearing to have been boarded up. The person was able to get out of the house and call 911. No injuries were initially reported.

This is a developing story and we will continue to provide updates as we learn more.

©2024 Cox Media Group