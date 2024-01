DAYTON — Four people were taken to the hospital after an ambulance was involved in a crash in Dayton.

A Mobile Intensive Care (MICU) Unit Ambulance and two other vehicles were involved in a crash on I-75 Southbound.

Two people were transported to Miami Valley Hospital, and two were taken to Grandview Hospital.

News Center 7 is working to learn the condition of those involved.

