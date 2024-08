DAYTON — Firefighters are responding to a house fire in Dayton early Sunday morning.

Crews were dispatched to the 100 block of Pierce Street around 3:39 a.m. on reports of a structure fire.

Upon arrival, crews found a house with heavy flames, according to emergency scanner traffic.

The house is believed to be vacant according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

This is a developing story.





