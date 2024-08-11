Right lane blocked on I-75 ramp due to a semi fire

VANDALIA — The right lane is blocked on the I-75 north ramp to I-70 west due to a semi-fire.

Just before 3 a.m. Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers were dispatched to the I-75 north ramp to I-70 west on reports of a large vehicle fire.

Upon arrival, they found a semi-tractor trailer with the back axle on fire.

The fire has been extinguished.

The driver of the semi was not injured, according to an OSHP dispatcher.

The right lane is expected to be blocked for about 45 minutes to an hour while crews wait for a wrecker to move the trailer.

