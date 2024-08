TROTWOOD — Firefighters are battling an abandoned house fire in Trotwood early Sunday morning.

Trotwood fire crews were dispatched to the 100 block of Penrod Ave around 1:13 a.m. on reports of a structure fire.

>> 1 hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in Dayton

Upon arrival, they found an abandoned house on fire.

Crews from Dayton and Jefferson Township responded to assist with putting out the fire.

This is a developing story.

©2024 Cox Media Group