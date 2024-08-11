1 hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in Dayton

DAYTON — One person was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in Dayton early Sunday morning.

Around 12:33 a.m. crews were dispatched to East Third Street and Keowee Street on reports of a person struck by a vehicle.

One person has been taken to the hospital, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

News Center 7 is working to learn more about their injuries and what led to the crash. This is a developing story.

