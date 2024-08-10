1 dead after crash in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — One person is dead after a crash in Greene County Saturday evening, an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher confirmed.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Richland Road and U.S.-42 in Spring Valley Township.

The dispatcher said there were other injuries in this crash.

Additional information was not immediately available.

News Center 7 crews are heading to the scene to learn more information.

We will continue to follow this story.





