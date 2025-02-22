Firefighters respond to house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters responded to a house fire in Dayton early Saturday morning.

Around 4:46 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 600 block of Ferguson Ave on reports of a house fire.

The fire was in the attic, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

Everyone was able to evacuate the structure and no injuries have been reported at this time.

According to the dispatch sergeant, the fire is under control at this time.

This is a developing story.

