Firefighters respond to house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters responded to a house fire in Dayton early Thursday morning.

Around 12:25 a.m. crews were dispatched to the 3700 block of Forsythe Ave on reports of a fire.

A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant confirmed that units were on scene of a reported house fire.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

