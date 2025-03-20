Firefighters respond to house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters responded to a house fire in Dayton early Thursday morning.
Around 12:25 a.m. crews were dispatched to the 3700 block of Forsythe Ave on reports of a fire.
A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant confirmed that units were on scene of a reported house fire.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
Additional details were not immediately available.
This is a developing story.
