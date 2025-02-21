Firefighters respond to house fire in Butler Township

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — Several firefighters have responded to a house fire in Butler Township.

Butler Township firefighters were dispatched at 3:16 a.m. to the 500 block of Little York Road on reports of a house fire, according to dispatchers.

Initial scanner traffic indicated that smoke was showing from the house.

Dispatchers told News Center 7 that firefighters were at the scene.

No other information was available.

We will update this story.

