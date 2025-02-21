Firefighters respond to house fire in Butler Township

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — Several firefighters have responded to a house fire in Butler Township.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Butler Township firefighters were dispatched at 3:16 a.m. to the 500 block of Little York Road on reports of a house fire, according to dispatchers.
TRENDING STORIES:
- STAY INFORMED: Several districts issue delays amid icy conditions
- Former Ohio State Buckeyes defender, member of 2014 national championship team dies
- Can you ID him? Deputies looking for man connected to hit-skip crash
Initial scanner traffic indicated that smoke was showing from the house.
Dispatchers told News Center 7 that firefighters were at the scene.
No other information was available.
We will update this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group