Can you ID him? Deputies looking for man connected to hit-skip crash

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — Do you recognize this man?
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The Champaign County Sheriff’s office is looking for a male and vehicle connected to a hit-skip crash, according to a social media post.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Snow emergency issued for area counties; What does it mean?
- Firefighters fall through floor to basement during fire in Dayton
- STAY INFORMED: Several districts issue delays amid icy conditions
The crash happened on Feb. 19 in the Saint Paris area.
The sheriff’s office posted security camera images of the man and suspected vehicle on its Facebook page.
Contact deputy Bryan Carnes at (937) 653-3409 if you can identify the man or the vehicle.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group