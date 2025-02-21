Can you ID him? Deputies looking for man connected to hit-skip crash

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — Do you recognize this man?

The Champaign County Sheriff’s office is looking for a male and vehicle connected to a hit-skip crash, according to a social media post.

The crash happened on Feb. 19 in the Saint Paris area.

The sheriff’s office posted security camera images of the man and suspected vehicle on its Facebook page.

Contact deputy Bryan Carnes at (937) 653-3409 if you can identify the man or the vehicle.

