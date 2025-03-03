Firefighters respond to high-rise apartment fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters responded to a high-rise apartment fire in Dayton Monday morning.

Around 8:20 a.m. crews were called to Grafton Ave on reports of a fire in an high-rise apartment building.

According to the Dayton Fire Department there are heavy smoke conditions on the 8th floor of the apartment building.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story.

